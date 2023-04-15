topStoriesenglish2595089
NewsLifestylePeople
ISHAAN KHATTER

Ishaan Khatter Teases Shirtless Mirror Selfie As A Perfect Thirst Trap, Flaunts His Washboard Abs

Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in 'The Perfect Couple' alongside Nicole Kidman.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 12:39 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Ishaan Khatter Teases Shirtless Mirror Selfie As A Perfect Thirst Trap, Flaunts His Washboard Abs

Mumbai: Actor Ishaan Khatter has set the temperature soaring with his new shirtless picture, where he is seen flaunting his well-chiselled body. Taking to Instagram Stories, Ishaan posted a mirror selfie. In the photograph, he is seen looking into the camera as he strikes a pose in just black pants.

On the work front, Ishaan will be seen next in 'Pippa', based on the 1971 war. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. It was in March when the makers of the film released a statement that 'Pippa' will not have an OTT release.

However, a date for the release is still unclear.

Ishaan will also be seen in 'The Perfect Couple' alongside Nicole Kidman. It's a limited series for Netflix. The Bollywood actor will play Shooter Dival, the best friend of the groom in 'The Perfect Couple'.

'The Perfect Couple' also stars Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and others.

Ishaan was earlier seen in Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy'. He was last seen in the Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer film 'Phone Bhoot'.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?