Ishaan Khatter's transformation pics from 'Beyond the Clouds' to 'Khaali Peeli' are breaking the internet

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, who made his debut in acting with the film 'Beyond The Clouds' is a popular name in the industry today. He is superstar Shahid Kapoor's brother and they both share a strong bond. Be it attending Shahid's daughter Misha's birthday party or posting endearing pics with his bro, Ishaan and Shahid are one of the most good looking brother duos of the industry!

Ishaan, who will next be seen with Ananya Panday in 'Khaali Peeli', took to Instagram and shared pictures of how he has transformed his body since his debut film.

The caption is, “Found these old log photos of the weight loss for my first character in Beyond the Clouds flash forward now to film 3. New guy coming up soon swipe

#KhaaliPeeli loading”

Ishaan made his Bollywood debut along with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dhadak'. The film released in 2018 and the actor had received rave reviews for his performance. He has a big fanbase and we are excited to watch the talented actor spill magic on silver screens yet again!