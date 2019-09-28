close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter's transformation pics from 'Beyond the Clouds' to 'Khaali Peeli' are breaking the internet

Ishaan Khatter, who will next be seen with Ananya Panday in 'Khaali Peeli', took to Instagram and shared pictures of his transformation since his debut film.

Ishaan Khatter&#039;s transformation pics from &#039;Beyond the Clouds&#039; to &#039;Khaali Peeli&#039; are breaking the internet
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, who made his debut in acting with the film 'Beyond The Clouds' is a popular name in the industry today. He is superstar Shahid Kapoor's brother and they both share a strong bond. Be it attending Shahid's daughter Misha's birthday party or posting endearing pics with his bro, Ishaan and Shahid are one of the most good looking brother duos of the industry!

Ishaan, who will next be seen with Ananya Panday in 'Khaali Peeli', took to Instagram and shared pictures of how he has transformed his body since his debut film.

Check out the pics here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

The caption is, “Found these old log photos of the weight loss for my first character in Beyond the Clouds flash forward now to film 3. New guy coming up soon swipe

#KhaaliPeeli loading”

Ishaan made his Bollywood debut along with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dhadak'. The film released in 2018 and the actor had received rave reviews for his performance. He has a big fanbase and we are excited to watch the talented actor spill magic on silver screens yet again!

Tags:
Ishaan KhatterShahid Kapoorkhaali peeli
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif says 'Make your own magic' with this pic and we can't agree more!

Must Watch

PT23M8S

India celebrates PM Narendra Modi's return from US visit