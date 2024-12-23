New Delhi: Actor Ishwak Singh has been getting rave reviews for his performance in movie 'Berlin'. The film has been widely acclaimed for its in-depth, and masterful storytelling, making it a standout success both domestically and globally.

2024 has been a game-changer for him with the release of Berlin hence we asked how it feels to have pulled off such a fabulous project this year. He replied, “Berlin’s a very special film, it’s been written and made with a lot of sensitivity, awareness, and skill. Atul Sabharwal is a masterful writer and director, and to collaborate with him was hugely satisfying. He dared to write a very difficult film and a challenging character and I’m glad that we could pull it off. I pulled all the stops to get the performance right.”

To prepare for his role, Ishwak left no stone unturned. He shared, “From learning sign language to interacting with people from the community and believing in the roadmap that Atul laid out.”

The success of Berlin has been surreal for the actor. “I’m still pinching myself to believe that it’s struck a chord the way it did globally,” he says. “It’s not every day that Hollywood and Bollywood stalwarts reach out to appreciate your work" .

With Berlin, Ishwak Singh has not just delivered a standout performance but also underscored his ability to take on complex roles and deliver with finesse. 2024 has undoubtedly been a game-changer for the actor, setting a high benchmark for the future.