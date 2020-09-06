हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suhana Khan

'Island girl' Suhana Khan stuns the internet with her breathtaking pics

Dressed in a chic black and white outfit, Suhana Khan poses on a rocky beach like a diva.

&#039;Island girl&#039; Suhana Khan stuns the internet with her breathtaking pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@suhanakhan2

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan never fails to amuse the internet with her million-dollar looks. She posts rarely on social media, but when she does, she makes the spotlight follow her. 

Now, Suhana has taken a spot on the trends list for her breathtaking posts that she shared some hours ago on Instagram. Dressed in a chic black and white outfit, Suhana poses on a rocky beach like a diva. The other post is a sun-kissed photo of her looking fabulous as always.  

"Island girl," Suhana captioned her post. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

islandgirl

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Suhana's glamorous looks are often the talk of the town. Her Instagram account is filled with photos that will make your jaws drop.

Suhana is studying films at New York University. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. Some time ago, she made her acting debut with a short film called ‘The Grey Part of Blue’.

As of now, she is in Mumbai with her family due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Suhana is SRK and Gauri's middle child. She has an elder brother named Aryan and the younger one is AbRam. 

