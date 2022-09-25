‘Issa wrap!’ Sobhita Dhulipala shares UNSEEN pics from sets of ‘The Night Manager’

NewsLifestylePeople
SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Sobhita Dhulipala dropped new pics with the cast and crew of 'The Night Manager' as she wrapped up the shoot. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles.

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala has an interesting line-up of films ahead and is busy shooting up for her projects. While fans of the actress are waiting to see her come on the screen with different characters, she has finally wrapped the shoot of ‘The Night Manager’ where she essays the character of Kaveri.  

Taking to her social media, Sobhita shared some photos from the wrap-up of ‘The Night Manager’. The photos captured a thank you cake for Sobhita from the team with the name of her character Kaveri written on it. While sharing the picture, the actress wrote –  

“Issa wrap! Signing off as Kaveri Dixit #TheNightManager.” The actress shared more pictures with the team of the film. 

See the pics here - 

In ‘The Night Manager’, she will be seen in a new and fresh pairing with Aditya Roy Kapoor while Anil Kapoor is also a part of the film. Apart from this, the actress is also running the promotions of her yet another upcoming ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan in prominent roles. The magnum opus has been directed by Mani Ratnam and is all set to release on September 30.

On the work front, while Sobhita is all geared up for the release of ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ this week, she will next be seen in the much-anticipated season 2 of Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Made In Heaven’ and ‘The Night Manager’. 

