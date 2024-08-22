‘It Ends With Us’ Actor Brandon Sklenar Addresses Negative Rumours: Calls Criticism ‘Disheartening’

New Delhi: Brandon Sklenar, star of the film ‘It Ends With Us’, has spoken out against the negative rumours and speculation surrounding his co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The film, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, aims to highlight the complexities of abusive relationships, but has faced criticism over its portrayal and promotion of the issue.

Recent rumours have suggested a rift between Lively and Baldoni regarding the film’s direction. Rumours indicate that Lively’s focus was on showcasing female choice and individuality, while Baldoni sought to emphasize support for domestic violence victims. These alleged disagreements, along with off-screen drama, have overshadowed the film’s message and sparked controversy.

In response to the mounting negativity, Sklenar, who plays Atlas Corrigan in the film, took to Instagram on August 21 to address the situation. Although he did not directly reference the rumored conflict between Lively and Baldoni, his message was clear.

“Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves,” Sklenar wrote. “Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film…seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

Sklenar also shared a personal connection to the film’s message, revealing that someone close to him had been deeply affected by a relationship similar to that portrayed in the movie. “Someone very close to me has been struggling with a relationship that has mirrored Lilly’s closely. I feel a responsibility to bring this to life and help spread the message further. Prior to my involvement in this film, she had not heard of the book. It was only then that she read it. She credits Colleen's book and subsequently this film with saving her life,” he explained.

He concluded his message with a call for unity and support. “Trust me when I tell you, there isn’t a single person involved in the making of this film who was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this,” Sklenar said. “This film is meant to inspire…It’s not meant to once again make the women the ‘bad guy,’ let’s move beyond that together…Let’s be a part of something better together…”

“Lead with Love and please be Kind” he added

Sklenar’s remarks aim to refocus attention on the film’s core narrative and its significant themes, encouraging audiences to engage with the film’s message of hope and resilience rather than the surrounding drama.