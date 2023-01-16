It is not a very 'Happy' Monday for Uorfi Javed, read on to know why!

New Delhi: Urfi Javed takes over the internet every time she drops a new post. Even if she just steps out of her house, she is all over social media but today, the start of her week is not very happy as the starlet has fallen sick. Urfi shared her health update on social media and today her fans that she is suffering from a 102.4 fever.

Taking to her Instagram story, Urfi shared a picture of a thermometer showing a temperature of 102.4, alongside she wrote, "And first day of periods! Happy Monday" The starlet has gotten a high fever on the first day of her menstrual cycle and she is NOT happy about it, well who would be.

Yesterday, Urfi shared a video that made jaws drop! She made a remarkable impression as she went topless, and covered her modesty with wings made of feathers. The TV star paired her unconventional top with a skirt with a thigh-high slit and white wedges. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis, many even dropped fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, Urfi recently hit the headlines for her war of words with politician Chitra Wagh. It all started after the politician demanded her arrest earlier this month alleging nudity in public spaces. Later, Urfi filed a police complaint against Wagh alleging 'threat' and 'criminal intimidation' from the politician.