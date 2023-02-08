'It is Still Stuck in my Head': Raveena Tandon Talks About her 'Broken Engagement' with Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: Veteran actress Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar were together romantically and fans were heartbroken when they drifted apart.The actress has never before opened up on her breakup with the 'Khiladi' actor and has finally spoken out about it. Tandon has revealed that she completely avoided reading anything written about her in the press during that time, she even compared their breakup to other people's 'divorce.'

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar reportedly began dating in 1995, after starring together in the 1994 hit film 'Mohra.' According to the actress' recent conversation with ANI, they got engaged in the late 90s but later, they called it quits.

She told ANI during a podcast, 'It comes up, and it comes up like there’s a war between everyone whom he’s involved with. Hello, once I had moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he was already dating someone else, so kahan se jealousy ayegi (where will jealousy come from)?'

Raveena said she has 'forgotten' exactly when she was engaged to Akshay. She said, 'We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck in my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal.'

After parting ways with Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar began dating his 'International Khiladi' co-star Twinkle Khanna. Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001 and are parents to two children- Aarav and Nitara.

Raveena on the other hand got married to businessman Anil Thadani. They have two kids, a daughter Rasha Thadani and a son Ranbirvardhan Thadani.