It’s A Boy! Deepika Padukone’s Fans Predict As Her Latest Picture With Ranveer Singh And Orry Goes Viral

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone's fans are screaming out of excitement as her latest picture along with hubby and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh goes viral. Orry shared the picture of him along with soon-to-be parents where he was seen posing with his signature style. Orry was seen caressing Deepika Padukone's baby bump in the picture while Ranveer Singh copies the signature pose of Orry on him as they all pose together. This picture shows Deepika Padukone's fully grown baby bump and the fans of the Kalki 2898 AD actress cannot stop predicting and claiming that it's a boy for her.

Check out the latest picture of pregnant Deepika Padukone flaunting her fully grown baby bump in a gorgeous saree as she poses with Ranveer Singh and Orry from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony.

As the picture goes viral, fans are expressing their joy and claiming that Deepika will be blessed with a baby boy. One user commented, "Seeing her baby bump, I can say it's a boy". Another user said, " It's a boy".

Deepika and Ranveer Singh announced their first pregnancy a few months ago where the IT couple revealed the arrival of their first child in September 2024. Everyone in the family is eagerly waiting for D-Day. It was Zee News that exclusively told you that how Deepika's mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani is planning a godh bharai ceremony in the 7th month of her pregnancy. It's going to be an intimate affair among the ladies of the family.