'It’s Vicky Kaushal's': Fans notice Katrina's mom uses groom-to-be’s old car ahead of wedding!

New Delhi: The much-hyped pre-wedding festivities for Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have begun at the Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan.

Amid all the preparations regarding the marriage, Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte was spotted doing shopping and visiting places in groom-to-be Vicky’s old car.

VicKat fans have noticed the actress’ mother was seated in the Uri actor’s car.

Among all the busy schedule, a video has been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, where she can be seen leaving her building in a white car.

Noticing the number plate, fans pointed out that Kat’s mom was using Vicky's car.

“Vicky's old car!!” a fan commented, with a heart emoji.

Another one wrote, “Ye toh Vicky ki car hai.”

For the unversed, the marriage of Katrina and Vicky is all set to take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. The duo along with their family members are expected to check-in on December 6, and depart on December 11.

A total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities are expected to attend the wedding of film stars Katrina and Vicky which is scheduled on December 9 in Rajasthan, said Rajendra Kishan, the District Collector (DC) of Sawai Madhopur district of the state on Friday.

The wedding venue Fort Barwara, which has been converted into a heritage hotel, is situated in the Panchayat Samiti Chauth Ka Barwara. The venue is around 22 km away from Sawai Madhopur and is around 174 km from Jaipur.