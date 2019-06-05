close

Kajol

It was a life well lived — Kajol remembers father-in-law Veeru Devgan

Kajol shared an emotional post on her Instagram remembering her father-in-law Veeru Devgan who passed away nearly a week ago.

It was a life well lived — Kajol remembers father-in-law Veeru Devgan
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Remembering the "happier times", Kajol shared an emotional post on her Instagram remembering her father-in-law Veeru Devgan who passed away nearly a week ago.

Posting a picture from the day when Veeru was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, Kajol wrote, "In happier times. He won the award for a lifetime of achievement on this day but it took a lifetime to prove. So many people mourn the life of the man but that was a life well lived... RIP with love."

In the picture, Kajol can be seen posing with Ajay Devgn's father at an award show's red carpet. Veeru Devgan, a veteran action director was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathing issues. 

He later suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on May 27 at the age of 77.

His son, actor Ajay Devgn, on Monday revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to the Devgan family.

Ajay put out on Twitter, the PM's letter, praising the late action director for his 'personal daredevilry'. 

KajolAjay DevgnVeeru Devgnlifetime achievement award
