हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rochelle Rao

It was very challenging: Rochelle Rao aka 'Lottery' on working with Kapil Sharma

Actress Rochelle Rao revealed that working with comedian Kapil Sharma was 'challenging' as she'd often get nervous around him.

It was very challenging: Rochelle Rao aka &#039;Lottery&#039; on working with Kapil Sharma
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Rochelle Rao

New Delhi: Actress Rochelle Rao, best known for playing the character 'Lottery' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' recently spoke about working with the host of the show and India's most beloved comedian Kapil Sharma.

In an interview with a leading daily, the actress said that she feels nervous around Sharma because of how good he is at his job. This is why she described working with Kapil as 'challenging' in a way. She also said that she feels the need to rehearse a lot because she's scared to mess up among such a stellar cast. Rochelle credits the Kapi Sharma Show team for guiding her throughout her journey on the show.

She told the ETimes, "It is very challenging to work with Kapil. I am nervous all the time when he is around. He makes me the most nervous all the time, followed by all the others like Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar.

"They all are so good. That little bit of nervousness is always there how much I prepare myself. I know I only have 5 lines but I prepare for it a lot. I rehearse a lot because I don’t want to mess it up. I’ve learnt so much from them. They are so good that at times they even coverup for me. It is really amazing and inspiring to watch them," she added.

Apart from starring in The Kapil Sharma Show, Rochelle Rao is known for her stint in Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. Prior to her TV show features, she had won Miss India International in 2012. 

The Kapil Sharma Show' had gone off-air sometime back after the host welcomed his second child - baby boy Trishaan earlier in February this year.

Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar were the first guests on Kapil Sharma's show new season. 

The new season stars Sudesh Leheri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar along with Archana Puran Singh.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rochelle RaoKapil SharmaThe Kapil Sharma ShowLottery from The Kapil Sharma ShowBharti Singh
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor enjoys the weekend with her 'forever girls' Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora! - See pic

Must Watch

PT2M33S

Breaking News: Bharat Biotech rolls out first commercial batch of Covaxin from new plant