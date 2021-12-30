हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neha Kakkar

Itna bada muhh kholke...: Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh trolled massively for airport PDA

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular singers Neha Kakkar was recently photographed along with her husband Rohanpreet at Mumbai airport as thay jetted off to Goa for their concert. 

Neha and Rohanpreet looked extremely head over heels in love and were seen happily posing for the shutterbugs. Neha, who was dressed in a lilac tiered midi dress, was seen carrying a Christian Dior handbag, as she left with her husband for the departure area.

She was also seen whispering into her her husband's ear before they entered the airport. 

Meanwhile, netizens were not too pleased seeing the couple's PDA at the airport and left some harsh comements for them. They trolled the couple for being overly romantic before cameras everytime. 

"Airport dekhte hi celebrities logo ka pyaar kuch jada hi bad jata h", wrote one. "Maa apne bacche ko ghumane le jaate hue," another one said. Another one said, "Itna bada muhh kholke kon smile karta hai bhai". 

