Bhumi Pednekar

It's a big compliment if people find me pretty in a saree, quips Bhumi Pednekar on her desi avatar in Govinda Naam Mera!

In Govinda Naam Mera, Bhumi Pednekar has been paired opposite Vicky Kaushal. 

It&#039;s a big compliment if people find me pretty in a saree, quips Bhumi Pednekar on her desi avatar in Govinda Naam Mera!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Actress Bhumi Pednekar’s first look from upcoming venture Govinda Naam Mera was released a few days back. Described as ‘the hottie wife’, Bhumi is seen in a stunning floral saree on the poster which has been widely hailed. 

Talking about her love for wearing sarees in films, Bhumi Pednekar quipped, "I find it a big compliment if people find me pretty in a saree! I love wearing one whenever I get a chance and thankfully I have been able to wear quite a few of them in my movies! I’m glad people are loving another saree avatar of mine. My look in Pati Patni Aur Woh (PPAW) got a lot of love, am sure this one will too. Both the characters are extremely different and that’s exciting!"

She added, “My love for sarees started with my journey in cinema and more because my audience loves me in them. In PPAW, the response was overwhelming and after they have loved my look in Govinda Naam Mera, I have got convinced that sarees on me are loved by audiences and my fans.”

In Govinda Naam Mera, Bhumi has been paired opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film that releases on June 10, 2022, also stars Kiara Advani as the ‘naughty girlfriend’ of Vicky.

