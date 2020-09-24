It's a girl for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: Proud to call her mine

New Delhi: Supermodel Gigi Hadid and her singer boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child - a baby girl - over the weekend. However, the couple announced the birth of their daughter on their respective Instagram accounts with adorable posts today.

Gigi, the new mom, shared a picture of herself holding her baby's tiny fingers and wrote, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

Meanwhile, the doting father also shared a similar photo of himself holding the baby fingers and posted a heartwarming note. "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together," Zayn Malik shared.

Take a look at Gigi and Zayn's posts here:

Congratulations, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik!

The couple first started dating in 2015. Three years later, in 2018, they announced their split. However, Gigi and Zayn got back together in some months. They broke up again in 2019, but earlier this year, they rekindled their romance. It was on Valentine's Day that they confirmed their relationship again.