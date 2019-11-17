It's a working birthday for Aparshakti Khurana

close

Aparshakti Khurana

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who turns a year older on Monday, will be spending his birthday shooting for his upcoming film.

Ludhiana: Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who turns a year older on Monday, will be spending his birthday shooting for his upcoming film.

"I believe that birthdays should be spent doing what you love and I love working. My wife Aakriti will be coming to Ludhiana on the shoot location, so that makes my birthday perfect. I will be doing what I love and being with people who I love. I cannot ask for more," he said.

Aparshakti will also be seen in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", which is scheduled to release on December 6.

He was most recently seen in "Kanpuriye", which is an anthology of three fast-paced stories capturing the struggles of three smalltown boys, who are chasing big city dreams.

