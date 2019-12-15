हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayushmann Khurrana

It's a wrap for Ayushmann's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and the team of "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" has completed the upcoming film's shooting.

It's a wrap for Ayushmann's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and the team of "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" has completed the upcoming film's shooting.

Ayushmann on Saturday took to Instagram Story and shared a photograph of a cake on which "'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' film wrap" was written.

The film is the second instalment of the hit film "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" and is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the upcoming movie, which was mainly shot in Varanasi, revolves around the issue of homosexuality. It also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who earlier shared screen space with Ayushmann in the runaway hit "Badhaai Ho".
 

Tags:
Ayushmann KhurranaShubh Mangal Zyada SaavdhanNeena Gupta
