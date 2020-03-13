It's a yes! 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Himanshi Khurana's cryptic post flaunting a huge diamond ring drives netizens crazy

New Delhi: The popular Punjabi singer-actress Himanshi Khurana won a million hearts with her stint inside reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'. Her closeness with contestant Asim Riaz hogged the limelight and finally when she re-entered the show as a wild card, the latter professed his love for the lady.

Himanshi, who is hugely popular in the Punjabi music industry is also quite looked-out on social media. She has a solid fanbase of over 5.4 million followers who are eager to know each and every detail about her upcoming projects and personal life too.

So, the light-eyed beauty who is allegedly dating Asim shared a cryptic post on Instagram flaunting a huge diamond rock. Hmm..so has Asim popped the question?

Well, before you jump the gun, do read her caption carefully. She wrote: Its A Yes!!! Well its a thousand times YES for ORNAZ Ring. I can't take my eyes off this Beautiful Ring and loved the Customization they have done for me. To all the #bridetobe go checkout @ornaz_com to find your dream match & don't miss out to visit their Experience Store. ORNAZ is India's 1st & only Engagement Ring Brand specialised in Designs & GIA Certified Solitaires. Their exquisite collection & experience is making them stand out. Swipe left to see the details of what I got. #ORNAZxHimanshiKhurana # ORNAZengagementrings #ORNAZrings #engagementrings #shesaidyes

Himanshi is seen wearing a diamond ring by Ornaz jewellery brand and this one is a promotional post.

So the crazy fans on the internet thinking it's a yes from her will have to wait a little longer.

Meanwhile, Asim recently met Himanshi's mother and spent quality time together. Their pictures went viral on social media.