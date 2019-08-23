It's always best to play your age: Suniel Shetty

Mumbai: Actor Suniel Shetty who essays a mentor in his debut Kannada film, "Pehlwaan", says it is always best to play your age in films.

"I am playing a mentor to Sudeep's character in the film, a father figure to the protagonist. It was exciting because I always wanted to play a character who is calm and composed. I think it's always best to play your age and it has come out beautifully. Sudeep and (director) Krishna has managed my character very well. I think after a long break, coming back and playing characters like this with a lot of emotions and aggression is a good feeling," said the 58-year-old actor, while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of "Pehlwaan" along with co-actors Kichcha Sudeepa, Sushant Singh, Aakanksha Singh and the film's director S. Krishna on Thursday in Mumbai.

Asked what his experience was working in a Kannada film, Suniel said: "I was in a confused state of mind whether to continue working or not. Before this film, I had taken a four-year sabbatical but when something good comes to you, you want to taste waters. This was a kannada film offer, and I am not very familiar with the languag, but then again it's my turf. So, when Sudeep (actor) and Krishna (director) offered me this good subject then, I knew it was up my alley."

The one-minute, 53-second trailer promises the film will be high on action. Sudeep plays a wrestler and a boxer, fighting for a cause.

"Pehlwaan" has been dubbed for release into Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi for wider reach. The film releases on September 12.

- IANS