It's Hasbulla Vs Connor McGregor; check out some funny memes

New Delhi: UFC star Connor McGregor and Internet sensation Hasbulla are the internet`s new subject of hilarious memes! Reason: their ugly spat on Twitter (which is hilarious).

Before we check out hilarious memes, let`s first see what happened between the two. It started with Connor McGregor`s tweets targeting Hasbulla after his recent video of pranking Alexander Volkanovski by smashing a burger on his face.

Connor wrote on Twitter, "I`d love to boot that little g*** Hasbulla over a goal post."

"How much to get him on the volley?"Connor even called Hasbulla a "Little smelly inbred."

Of course, as expected, the little one then took no time hit back at Connor. He wrote, "I don`t follow bums... didn`t know someone was running their mouth. @ me next time Conor McGregor".

Hasbulla then passed a taunt on his loss against Khabib in 2018. He wrote, "At least one of us kept an undefeated record. Hasbulla 1. McGregor 0."In fact, he even challenged Connor to a fight against his friend and UFC champion Khabib.

Hasbulla is pulling up outside ur house pic.twitter.com/K9w6Fno3aA — ishraq (@ishraqutd) August 31, 2022

Hasbulla wrote, "I have my ufc contract now if Conor McGregor is really a man... see me in Abu Dhabi Got smashed by Khabib Nurmagomedov already. Guess his money from Mayweather ran out and he needs more attention"

Habulla`s new friend Alexander Volkanovski came in his support, "You`ll have to go through me first, Leave my mate alone Conor McGregor".But Hasbulla didn`t stop even here. He named his pet chicken after his name.

Now, let`s check out some memes that the internet has everyone in splits.

Well, it does come across funny considering Hasbulla is one of the internet`s favourite personalities and people love him when he fights people. The 3ft 4inch superstar went viral when he fought against another internet sensation Abdu Rozik (same height as Hasbulla). Let`s see how Connor reacts to Hasbulla`s tweets now.

Although Connor deleted his tweets, will he accept Hasbulla`s challenge for a fight against Khabib?