It's like I have 5 boyfriends in one Angad Bedi: Neha Dhupia in anniversary-special post (It’s her choice)

New Delhi: Actress Neha Dhupia, who was trolled incessantly for being a ‘fake feminist’ after her ‘it’s her choice’ remark on ‘Roadies Revolution’, has reiterated her point in the anniversary-special post for husband Angad Bedi. She said that she has like ‘5 boyfriends in Angad’ and ‘it’s her choice’.

“Happy anniversary, my love ... to two years of togetherness... ‘Angad is like 1. The love of my life, 2. A support system, 3. A great father, 4. My best friend and 5. The most annoying roommate ever. It's like I have 5 bfs in one...it's my choice." #thosewhoknowknow,” Neha captioned the post.

Earlier in March, Neha was at the receiving end of trolls after a section of the internet was of the view that she was defending a girl for cheating in a relationship. Though, she maintained that she has been “misinterpreted”.

The controversy started after Neha reprimanded a male contestant for slapping a girl, for allegedly cheating on him with five other boys and said that "it's her choice" but "nobody gives him the right to slap her".

Neha's statement did not go down well with the trolls and many of them alleged her for being a "fake feminist".

Meanwhile, Neha and Angad celebrated their second anniversary in a low-key manner at home due to the lockdown. They are parents to a baby girl named Mehr Dhupia Bedi.