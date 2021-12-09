हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal wedding

Its official! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are Mr and Mrs

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have taken the 'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends.

Its official! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are Mr and Mrs
File Photo

New Delhi: It's confirmed! Star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan on Thursday.

As per close sources, the couple has taken the 'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends.

The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8.Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities. 

