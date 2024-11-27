Its Official! Keerthy Suresh Confirms Relationship With Beau Antony Thattil

New Delhi: Ahead of marriage reports, actress Keerthy Suresh made it official on Instagram and shared her first-ever picture with longtime beau Antony Thattil. Fans are in awe of their heartwarming clicks. The photo, taken on Diwali, beautifully captures the couple's special moment.

Have A Look At The Post:

Keerthy, making it official on Instagram, wrote, ''15 years and counting (infinity symbol and nazar amulet emojis). It has always been.. AntoNY x KEerthy (Iykyk).'' Soon after she made it official, fans and loved ones flooded the comment section.

Raashii Khanna commented, ''We know now! Haha.. congratulations, love,'' while Malavika Mohanan wrote, ''Finalllyyyyy! Love you both!''

Keerthy Suresh named her adorable furry friend after their initials, which stole the spotlight. Unaware of this, Malavika Mohanan also commented, ''Also, I had no idea this was the origin story of NYKE’s name.''

As per media reports, the 32-year-old South Indian star Keerthy Suresh is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in a private ceremony in Goa. The wedding festivities are reportedly scheduled for December 11.

For the unversed, Keerthy Suresh, the daughter of producer-actor Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka, began her acting career as a child artist in Malayalam cinema, appearing in her father’s productions like Pilots, Achaneyanenikkishtam, and Kuberan.

Her portrayal of the legendary actress Savitri in 'Mahanati' was a career-defining moment, earning her the National Award for Best Actress.

On the other hand, Antony Thattil is a Dubai-based entrepreneur who owns a chain of resorts in his hometown, Kochi.

Keerthy made her lead debut in Priyadarshan's 'Geethanjali.' On the professional front, she is set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Baby John.' Recently, her sizzling chemistry with Varun Dhawan in their first song, 'Nain Matakka,' left netizens in awe.