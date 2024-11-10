Its Official! Sreeleela Joins Pushpa 2: The Rule For Special Song, Poster Revealed

New Delhi: South sensation Sreeleela is all set to make a special appearance in a special song in the highly anticipated 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The sequel to the blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise', starring National Award winner Allu Arjun as the fierce red sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, and his love interest played by Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, is already creating massive buzz across the country, and this new addition of the special song featuring Sreeleela is sure to elevate the excitement.

Putting an end to the speculation, the makers have officially announced Sreeleela’s entry in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' with a special song, accompanied by an exciting new poster.

Have A Look At The Post:

Team #Pushpa2TheRule welcomes The Dancing Queen @sreeleela14 on board for the #Kissik Song of the Year

This song is going to be a dance feast and a musical delight

GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024.

With 'Oo Antava' , Pushpa: The Rise already gave us a blockbuster song that created a global sensation. It has become one of the most popular songs worldwide.

Now, Allu Arjun is set to break a leg alongside South India’s dancing queen, Shreeleela. Moreover, with the trailer announcement coming soon, this latest update about the special song has stirred up excitement among the public. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Sreeleela, who has been gaining attention for her strong performances and screen presence in recent films, is reportedly going to appear in an extravagant, peppy number in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The song will feature Sreeleela in a glamorous avatar.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will see the return of Icon Star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the music of the film is from T Series.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on December 5th 2024.