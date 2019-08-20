It's splitsville for Sam Claflin, Laura Haddock

Los Angeles: "Me Before You" star Sam Claflin and his wife and actress Laura Haddock have split after six years of marriage.

Claflin shared the news through Instagram Stories on Monday.

"Laura and I have decided to legally separate. We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and deep respect for one another, whilst we continue to raise our family together," Claflin wrote.

"We won't be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time," he added.

Haddock shared the same statement on her Instagram Stories.

Claflin and Haddock, 33, met during an audition for the 2011 film "My Week With Marilyn". They exchanged vows in 2013. The actors remained private about their romance over the course of their relationship. They have two children together: a son and a daughter.