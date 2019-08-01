close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nitesh Tiwari

It's unfortunate: Nitesh Tiwari on Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood

Zaira became famous overnight after starring in the 2016 film. Her announcement came as a shock to many. 

It&#039;s unfortunate: Nitesh Tiwari on Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood

New Delhi: It was only a few weeks ago when young Kashmiri actress Zaira Wasim said that she had decided to quit the film industry as her "relationship with my religion was threatened". Director Nitesh Tiwari, who introduced her to the industry with his blockbuster "Dangal", sees her decision as an unfortunate one but says it's completely her call.

Zaira became famous overnight after starring in the 2016 film. Her announcement came as a shock to many. 

"She has every right to live her life the way she wants to. It's unfortunate (her decision to quit films)... such a talented actress is walking away, but yeah we have to live with it," Tiwari told IANS here. 

"But at the end of the day, it's her call... who else rather than her to decide what she wants to do with her life," he added. 

While Zaira will be soon seen in "The Sky is Pink", Tiwari is looking forward to the release of his directorial "Chhichhore". Its trailer will be out on August 4.

 

Tags:
Nitesh TiwariZaira WasimBollywoodDangal
Next
Story

Vaani Kapoor wishes 'War' director on his birthday

Must Watch

PT40M42S

Taal Thok Ke: SC transfers all cases related to Unnao to Delhi; A big embarrassment for UP govt?