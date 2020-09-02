हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Radhika Apte

I've never chosen a project because of a platform: Radhika Apte

The actress made her directorial debut with "The Sleepwalkers".

I&#039;ve never chosen a project because of a platform: Radhika Apte

Mumbai: Actress Radhika Apte has revealed her process of choosing projects. For her, the platform does not matter.

Radhika has acted in films such as "Badlapur", "Phobia", "Pad Man" and "Andhadhun", but her name is often associated with an OTT platform, thanks to her roles in "Lust Stories", "Sacred Games" and "Ghoul".

"I have always chosen a project basis of how deeply I feel connected to the character and storyline. I have never chosen a project because of a platform," she said.

Talking about her preferences, Radhika shared: "I don't have any preference, I like both theatre and cinema they have their own charm and own things to appreciate."

On the acting front, she will be next be seen in her international project "A Call To Spy", as a real-life character of the spy Noor Inayat Khan.

 

 

