J Om Prakash was kind, gentle, affable: B-Town celebs mourn death of ace filmmaker

New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker and Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather J Om Prakash breathed his last this morning. He was 93. The film fraternity offered condolences to the family during this hour of grief to the Roshans.

Condolences started to pour in for the late filmmaker on social media. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Girish Johar, Anil Sharma were the first to mourn over the loss and express their grief on Prakash's demise.

Here are some of the reactions on social media:

Amitabh Bachchan: J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul .

Akshaye Rathi: Veteran film maker #JOmPrakash ji has passed away this morning. May God bless his soul & give his family the strength to cope with the loss. Condolences to @RakeshRoshan_N ji @iHrithik & everyone the family.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: Om Shanti J Omprakash ji, veteran producer/director of many hit films including Aap Ki KJasam and Aandhi. It's a strange day when there is lifetime happiness foe Kashmir and sadness on the loss of people you loved.

Gautam Chintamani: A successful producer, J. Om Prakash ji forayed became a director with ‘Aap Ki Kasam’, which remains one of Mr. Khanna’s best performances. He spoke at length and shared many insights into not just his favourite actor but the industry and the craft of filmmaking.

Anil Sharma: Oh just came to know about sad demise of J omprakash ji , father in law of @RakeshRoshan_N ji n granfther of @iHrithik Om ji was great person produced many super hit films .. my heartiest condolence.. RIP

Deepak Parashar: My dearest uncle “Mr J Om Prakash”passed away about an hour ago So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji “Mr Mohan Kumar “in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti !

Girish Johar: In another sad news, Veteran filmmaker #JOmPrakash ji is no more. RIP His body of work is exemplary & will be remembered always. Heartfelt condolences to entire family

The body of the filmmaker was taken for the last rights where Hrithik along with his father Rakesh Roshan was seen leading the procession for the rituals. The actor who is very close to his grandfather had shared some endearing pictures with his Nana on Twitter in July during the promotions of his latest release 'Super 30'.

The actor who called his grandfather his "super teacher" wrote, "My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer."

An ace filmmaker, Jay Om Prakash was 93 and had been staying in Mumbai. He has several films like 'Aap Ki Kasam', ' Aakhir Kyon?', 'Apnapan', 'Aasha', 'Apna Bana Lo', 'Arpan' and 'Aadmi Khilona Hai' among others to his credit. During 1995-1996, he served as the President of the Film Federation of India.