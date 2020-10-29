हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaan Kumar Sanu

Jaan Kumar Sanu controversy: After apology over Marathi language remark, Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik says 'shown them their place'

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is the son of popular Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu. 

Jaan Kumar Sanu controversy: After apology over Marathi language remark, Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik says &#039;shown them their place&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: A day back Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar has issued a warning against 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is the son of popular Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu. Khopkar alleged that Jaan insulted the Marathi language inside the show. 

Now, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik too has reacted to the controversy, after the channel airing the show 'Bigg Boss 14' issued an apology. Hindustantimes.com quoted Sarnaik as saying that they have accepted the apology and shown both Jaan and their channel “their place”.

Sarnaik also tweeted: 

Earlier in the day, Ameya Khopkar said, "Within 24 hours if Jaan Kumar Sanu doesn't apologise then Bigg Boss 14 shooting will be stopped. If one has to stay in Maharashtra then you have to respect the Marathi language."

'Bigg Boss 14' is being shot in Goregaon, Maharashtra.

Reportedly, Jaan Kumar Sanu told other contestants on the show that if they wish to speak with him, then don't talk in Marathi. MNS leader Khopkar claimed that such a statement is derogatory and disrespectful towards the Marathi language.

Later the show makers Viacom18 in a statement said, "We have received objections regarding the reference to Marathi language during the episode broadcasted on 27th October 2020 on Colors channel. We have taken note of these objections and have taken corrective measures of removing the said part from all future broadcasts of the episode." 

"We hereby apologise if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the said comment in relation to Marathi language. We value the audience and the patronage of the Marathi speaking audience and respect all languages of India in the same manner," the statement added.

 

Tags:
Jaan Kumar SanuBigg Boss 14amey khopkarAmeya KhopkarMarathiMNSMaharashtraPratap SarnaikShiv Sena
Next
Story

Sushant case LIVE: Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash fails to appear before NCB
  • 80,40,203Confirmed
  • 1,20,527Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,44,00,318Confirmed
  • 11,73,270Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Jammu Kashmir : Mehbooba Mufti's party PDP office sealed