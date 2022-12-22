topStoriesenglish
Actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan have welcomed their baby daughter. Taking to Instagram, the couple revealed that they have named her Dua Husain Khan. They also shared a sneak peek of the baby. In the image, only a part of the newborn was revealed as she lay on a bed. The baby was dressed in a pink and white outfit.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Ayaz Khan and wife Jannat blessed with 'Dua', share a glimpse of newborn baby girl!

Mumbai: Actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan have welcomed their baby daughter. Taking to Instagram, the couple revealed that they have named her Dua Husain Khan. They also shared a sneak peek of the baby. In the image, only a part of the newborn was revealed as she lay on a bed. The baby was dressed in a pink and white outfit.

Sharing the photo, they captioned the post: "Dua's do come true!!. On 21:12:22, Allah blessed us with the arrival of our baby girl Dua Husain Khan. (red heart emoji)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The couple announced in September that they are set to become parents.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Instagram, they posted pictures, twinning in white outfits, from their photoshoot.

The caption read: "Our greatest adventure is about to begin !! Baby Khan is coming soon. We are over the moon to be entering this new chapter of our life. Our family will grow by two little feet. Allah has been soo good to us."

Ayaz has been featured in several shows including 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Parichay', and 'Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed'. He also starred in many films such as 'Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd' and 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'.

 

