हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajat Bedi

Jaani Dushman actor Rajat Bedi's car allegedly knocks down man in Mumbai, FIR filed

Rajat Bedi has acted in several films, including Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Koi...Mil Gaya", and "Partner", which featured Salman Khan.

Jaani Dushman actor Rajat Bedi&#039;s car allegedly knocks down man in Mumbai, FIR filed
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly knocking down a pedestrian with his car in suburban Andheri, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening near a temple in the Andheri area when the actor was on his way home, he said.

The pedestrian, who was in an inebriated state, suddenly came in the middle of the road and got hit by the actor's car before the latter could apply brakes, the official said.

The actor subsequently took the injured person to the nearby Cooper Hospital and then went to D N Nagar police station where he informed the about the incident to on-duty police officer, the official said.

The injured person was currently undergoing treatment in the hospital, he said.

The police have registered a case against the actor under Indian Penal Code Sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

Bedi has acted in several films, including Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Koi...Mil Gaya", and "Partner", which featured Salman Khan.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajat Bedirajat bedi FIRjaani dushman actorSalman KhanCooper hospital
Next
Story

Karan Johar's love for camera comes from late father Yash Johar, says 'he was an avid photographer!

Must Watch

PT15M3S

Badi Bahas: How big a threat is the terrorist government of Afghanistan?