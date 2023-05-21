JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Check result through SMS
After the release of the result, in case of site crash or net related problem, students will also be able to check their result through SMS.
New Delhi: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has announced the Intermediate (Class 12) Result 2023 on May 20, 2023. The board is all set to declare the result on its official websites - jacresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Those students who have participated in the Class 12 (Inter) Arts, Commerce and Science Annual exam, can download the result using Roll no. And name. The JAC 12th Results Direct links will be added once released officially.
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: Evaluation Process Concluded
Students should be aware that the evaluation process for Classes 10 and 12 has concluded. This year, the Board conducted the JAC Class 10th examination from March 14 to April 3, 2023. Meanwhile, the JAC Class 12th examination was conducted between March 14 to April 5, 2023. Students must have to score minimum 33 percent marks to clear the JAC board exam 2023.
Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023: Check Result Through SMS
Open you phone message box
Type JAC10 or JAC12 and enter your Roll Number without giving any space in between
Send this message to 5676750
You will get your result in the form of a reply
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Check Scorecard Online
Step 1: Visit the official websites - jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads - JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023
Step 3: Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth
Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the JAC Jharkhand board results 2023 and take a printout for future reference
JAC Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Out Soon
Students are advised to keep their roll number handy, besides keeping a close check on the official board websites.
