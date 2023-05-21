topStoriesenglish2611248
JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Check result through SMS

After the release of the result, in case of site crash or net related problem, students will also be able to check their result through SMS.

 

May 21, 2023

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Check result through SMS

New Delhi: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has announced the Intermediate (Class 12) Result 2023 on May 20, 2023. The board is all set to declare the result on its official websites - jacresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Those students who have participated in the Class 12 (Inter) Arts, Commerce and Science Annual exam, can download the result using Roll no. And name. The JAC 12th Results Direct links will be added once released officially.

 

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: Evaluation Process Concluded

 

Students should be aware that the evaluation process for Classes 10 and 12 has concluded. This year, the Board conducted the JAC Class 10th examination from March 14 to April 3, 2023. Meanwhile, the JAC Class 12th examination was conducted between March 14 to April 5, 2023. Students must have to score minimum 33 percent marks to clear the JAC board exam 2023.

 

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023: Check Result Through SMS

 

Open you phone message box 

Type JAC10 or JAC12 and enter your Roll Number without giving any space in between 

Send this message to 5676750

You will get your result in the form of a reply

 

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Check Scorecard Online

 

Step 1: Visit the official websites - jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads - JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 

Step 3: Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the JAC Jharkhand board results 2023 and take a printout for future reference

 

JAC Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Out Soon


 

Students are advised to keep their roll number handy, besides keeping a close check on the official board websites. 

