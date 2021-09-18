Jackie Shroff blasts trolls for comparing son Tiger Shroff's looks to Kareena Kapoor, says 'he's young, a cub'!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who was last seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has a massive fan base who adore his style, acting prowess and amazing body fo work. Reacting to trolls hitting out his son Tiger Shroff for looking a certain way, Jaggu Dada gave a piece of his mind to all the haters.

In a throwback interview of his with Bombay Times given at the time of his film Prassthanam (2019) released, Jackie Shroff, slammed trolls for being mean to his son after his debut Heropanti was out. Some even commented on how Jackie was a macho man whereas Tiger doesn't look like that.

"About this whole macho macho comparison, he is young. He is still growing. He is a cub for God’s sake and he is getting there. Also, I am glad that he does not look like what people expect him to. Matlab Jackie ka bachcha hai toh daadhi ke saath hi pait se bahar aayega kya? Being compared to Kareena! Ha ha so cute. And you should see his replies to those comparisons and memes. He was cool with it. He knows his action well so he knew when he fought on screen or danced, he looked like a Tiger. It’s tough for a guy to dance well when he is good at action. But he does both well," Jackie Shroff said.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon and Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria in the pipeline.