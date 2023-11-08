Jackie Shroff Goes Vocal For Local This Diwali, Drops Heart-Warming Video: Watch

New Delhi: Actor Jackie Shroff is one of those few celebrities who seems to have dedicated his life to making the world a better place. His philanthropic activities have managed to change many lives for the good and now, on Diwali, the actor has only decided to help mankind in his own little way. As we gear up for the festival of lights, Jackie shared a heartwarming video on social media urging people to choose local businesses for decorating their homes with diyas and other things. His stance of going vocal for local is the sweetest thing to fan the festive spirit in all.

Talking about the same, Jackie shared, “When we buy one local product, we spread happiness amongst so many of our own people who have been a part of its journey… A beautiful initiative by our PM Shri Narendra Modi. This Diwali let’s pledge to go #VocalForLocal.” It is indeed an inspiring call to action from Jackie Shroff, and as he chooses to go local during this festive time.

When we buy one local product, we spread happiness amongst so many of our own people who have been a part of its journey… A beautiful initiative by our PM Shri @NarendraModi. This Diwali let’s pledge to go #VocalForLocal@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/p3Gx5WwMD6 — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) November 7, 2023

On the philanthropic front, Jackie has organized several health-related workshops to keep awareness, otherwise, we often see him distributing plants to people to help the environment. On the film front, he is reportedly going to star in Singham 3, there are some other projects and web series also in the pipeline.