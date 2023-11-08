trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2685640
NewsLifestylePeople
DIWALI

Jackie Shroff Goes Vocal For Local This Diwali, Drops Heart-Warming Video: Watch

As we gear up for the festival of lights, Jackie shared a heartwarming video on social media urging people to choose local businesses for decorating their homes with diyas and other things. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jackie Shroff Goes Vocal For Local This Diwali, Drops Heart-Warming Video: Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Jackie Shroff is one of those few celebrities who seems to have dedicated his life to making the world a better place. His philanthropic activities have managed to change many lives for the good and now, on Diwali, the actor has only decided to help mankind in his own little way. As we gear up for the festival of lights, Jackie shared a heartwarming video on social media urging people to choose local businesses for decorating their homes with diyas and other things. His stance of going vocal for local is the sweetest thing to fan the festive spirit in all. 

Talking about the same, Jackie shared, “When we buy one local product, we spread happiness amongst so many of our own people who have been a part of its journey… A beautiful initiative by our PM Shri Narendra Modi. This Diwali let’s pledge to go #VocalForLocal.” It is indeed an inspiring call to action from Jackie Shroff, and as he chooses to go local during this festive time. 

On the philanthropic front, Jackie has organized several health-related workshops to keep awareness, otherwise, we often see him distributing plants to people to help the environment. On the film front, he is reportedly going to star in Singham 3, there are some other projects and web series also in the pipeline. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA Video
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Real Time 'Pollution Report' of Delhi-NCR
DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle