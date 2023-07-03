trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630218
NewsLifestylePeople
JACKIE SHROFF

Jackie Shroff’s Short Film ‘Paath’ Makes It To Prestigious Film Festival

'Paath’ emphasizes the importance of safeguarding the rights, well-being of young girls and empowering them through education.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Jackie Shroff’s Short Film ‘Paath’ Makes It To Prestigious Film Festival

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff’s short film 'Paath' has been selected for the prestigious 'Bharatiya Janata Party - Chitrapat Natya Aghadi Short Film Festival.' This festival exclusively features movies with strong messages and social causes. ‘Paath’ is a thought-provoking drama that sheds light on the issue of bride trafficking. The short also advocates for the empowerment and education of girls through the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" initiative.  

The film aims to generate awareness among the masses about the exploitation faced by girls in such situations. The film's underlying message emphasizes the importance of safeguarding the rights and well-being of young girls and empowering them through education. 

In response to the selection, actor Jackie Shroff said, “I am very humbled that this film is selected for the festival. It is so powerful and such a necessity for people to watch. It is films like this that give us actors meaning. I hope the film is received well and I wish us all the best.”  

cre Trending Stories

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad