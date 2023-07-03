Jackie Shroff’s Short Film ‘Paath’ Makes It To Prestigious Film Festival

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff’s short film 'Paath' has been selected for the prestigious 'Bharatiya Janata Party - Chitrapat Natya Aghadi Short Film Festival.' This festival exclusively features movies with strong messages and social causes. ‘Paath’ is a thought-provoking drama that sheds light on the issue of bride trafficking. The short also advocates for the empowerment and education of girls through the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" initiative.

The film aims to generate awareness among the masses about the exploitation faced by girls in such situations. The film's underlying message emphasizes the importance of safeguarding the rights and well-being of young girls and empowering them through education.

In response to the selection, actor Jackie Shroff said, “I am very humbled that this film is selected for the festival. It is so powerful and such a necessity for people to watch. It is films like this that give us actors meaning. I hope the film is received well and I wish us all the best.”



