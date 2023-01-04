Jackie Shroff says he would love to share screen space with son Tiger Shroff

New Delhi: Actor and philanthropist Jackie Shroff has always amazed us with his performances on the silver screen. In a recent interview with a leading magazine, the actor said that he would love to share the screen with his son, the dashing Tiger Shroff, in the future. Not only that he also mentioned that he would love to have Pratik Gandhi and Shraddha Kapoor as co-actors in the future.

He said, "Pratik Gandhi is definitely one of them. I like him a lot, I also like Shraddha Kapoor. She's such a fantastic actress and a fine singer Obviously, I would love to co-star with my son Tiger in a film. That's something I'm dreaming of. I feel even after I go away, at least our film will always be there."

Watching the father-son duo star in a film together is surely a dream come true for their fans. And the fact that this is not only our wish but also Jackie Shroff's, it is hopeful that the day they share the silver screen is not far away. Seeing Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff as co-actors will be nothing less than a treat for the audience.

Jacki Shroff is not only an actor who has brought a plethora of characters to life through films, but he is also a man of the masses. He has been a part of multiple welfare initiatives like Ped Lagao and has continued to be a strong pillar of support for the people suffering from Thalassaemia. We are eagerly looking forward to seeing what he has in store for us in 2023.