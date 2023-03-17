Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan Join Madhuri Dixit For Her Mother Snehalata Dixit's Prayer Meet

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehalata Dixit died on Sunday. She was 90 years old. The funeral of her mother Snehlata Dixit took place at a crematorium in Worli.

On Friday, Madhuri Dixit and family kept a prayer meet for the actress' mother Snehlata Dixit in Mumbai. Several celebrities from Bollywood attended the prayer meet to offer condolence to the departed soul. Actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene greeted the media with folded hands and went inside the venue as they arrive for the prayer meet.

The actress was joined by fellow celebrities like Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Jackie Shroff, Sooraj Barjatya, Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani among others.

Madhuri, who is the youngest of four siblings, had shared a heartwarming post on her mother's 90th birthday last year. "Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter's best friend. They couldn't be any more right. From everything that you've done for me, the lessons that you've taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness! Madhuri had penned, along with rare and unseen pictures of her mother," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures of her mother. The cause of her mother’s death, however, is still not known.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s film ‘Maja Maa’ alongside Rithwik Bhowmik and Gajraj Rao.