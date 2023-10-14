New Delhi: An international influencer has recreated Jackie Shroff's viral 'Baingan recipe,' and the response has been nothing short of sensational. She took to her social media platform to share her culinary endeavor, tagging and expressing her gratitude to the legendary actor, Jackie Shroff, with a heartfelt caption saying, “Thank you @apnabhidu”.

Jackie Shroff himself noticed the video and commented, "Wow, it looks tastier than my recipe." The influencer was clearly overjoyed by this compliment and promptly replied, "Thank you, you are the best."

While this cultural exchange is a testament to his stardom and international recognition, The response from 'Bhidu's' fans stole the show. Comments like "Jackie dada ki recipe famous" and "Chef Jaggu Dada's recipe" flooded the comments section, showcasing the immense popularity of Jackie Shroff's culinary skills.

Jackie Shroff is renowned for his down-to-earth, less masala, rustic, and authentic approach to cooking. His recipes reflect the simplicity and richness of Indian cuisine, often accompanied by invaluable cooking tips that home chefs cherish.

As fans eagerly await Jackie Shroff's return to the big screen in 'Singham 3,' this viral 'Baingan recipe' recreation is a delightful reminder of the multifaceted talents that make Jackie Shroff an enduring and cherished figure in the world of entertainment.