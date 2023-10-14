trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675069
NewsLifestylePeople
JACKIE SHROFF

Jackie Shroff's 'Baingan Bharta Recipe' Goes International, Fans Are Impressed

Jackie Shroff is renowned for his down-to-earth, less masala, rustic, and authentic approach to cooking. His recipes reflect the simplicity and richness of Indian cuisine, often accompanied by invaluable cooking tips that home chefs cherish.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jackie Shroff's 'Baingan Bharta Recipe' Goes International, Fans Are Impressed Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: An international influencer has recreated Jackie Shroff's viral 'Baingan recipe,' and the response has been nothing short of sensational. She took to her social media platform to share her culinary endeavor, tagging and expressing her gratitude to the legendary actor, Jackie Shroff, with a heartfelt caption saying, “Thank you @apnabhidu”. 

Jackie Shroff himself noticed the video and commented, "Wow, it looks tastier than my recipe." The influencer was clearly overjoyed by this compliment and promptly replied, "Thank you, you are the best."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Buse Zeynep (@busezeynep)

While this cultural exchange is a testament to his stardom and international recognition, The response from 'Bhidu's' fans stole the show. Comments like "Jackie dada ki recipe famous" and "Chef Jaggu Dada's recipe" flooded the comments section, showcasing the immense popularity of Jackie Shroff's culinary skills. 

Jackie Shroff is renowned for his down-to-earth, less masala, rustic, and authentic approach to cooking. His recipes reflect the simplicity and richness of Indian cuisine, often accompanied by invaluable cooking tips that home chefs cherish.

As fans eagerly await Jackie Shroff's return to the big screen in 'Singham 3,' this viral 'Baingan recipe' recreation is a delightful reminder of the multifaceted talents that make Jackie Shroff an enduring and cherished figure in the world of entertainment. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Gaza to destroy Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: The most horrifying pictures from Gaza
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Live & Exclusive Reporting from Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's decision on Israel war surprised everyone!
DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?