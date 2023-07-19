Jackie Shroff's Old School Brinjal Recipe Goes Viral, Have You Tried It Yet!

New Delhi: Jackie Shroff, a renowned actor, and philanthropist, has been captivating audiences not only with his on-screen performances but also with his recent culinary ventures. Known for his charismatic personality and love for food, Jackie has recently been sharing his cooking skills through viral recipe videos on social media.

One such video that has gained significant attention features Jackie sharing his take on the classic Indian dish, 'Baingan ka Bharta.' With its rustic charm and traditional flavors, the video has garnered widespread appreciation and lots of likes on social media as netizens recreate his recipes.

Jackie Shroff's 'Baingan ka Bharta' recipe is a testament to his passion for cooking and his desire to share his love for food with the world. In the video, Jackie demonstrates the art of open flame roasting the eggplant to achieve that smoky flavor. He then skillfully blends the roasted eggplant with his special mix of garlic, lemon, onions, and tomatoes, creating a delicious blend of flavours. The simplicity and authenticity of the recipe have resonated with viewers, making it a hit among foodies.

This is not the first time Jackie Shroff's culinary skills have gone viral. Previously, he showcased his expertise in a video where he prepared an egg dish with hot oil and curry leaves. While Jackie Shroff is widely acclaimed for his acting prowess, his viral recipe videos have allowed fans to discover a new side of his personality. Excited fans have flooded various online platforms with videos and photos where they recreate Bhidu’s recipes.

As Jackie Shroff's recipe videos continue to captivate the hearts and palates of fans the anticipation for his upcoming movie, 'Jailer,' continues to grow. Fans eagerly await not only his mesmerizing performances on the silver screen but also the possibility of more tantalizing recipes to come. Jackie's ability to form deeper connections with his audience through the medium of food is a testament to his versatility and enduring popularity.