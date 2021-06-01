हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani, 8 others face alleged rape and molestation complaint

An FIR has been filed by Bandra Police in connection with an alleged rape and molestation complaint by a former model and songwriter. 

Jackky Bhagnani, 8 others face alleged rape and molestation complaint
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: An FIR has been filed by Bandra Police in connection with an alleged rape and molestation complaint by a former model and songwriter. Among nine high-profile people named are actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, glamour photographer Colston Julian, and Krishan Kumar of T-Series.

Kwan talent management company founder Anirban Blah, Nikhil Kamat, Sheel Gupta, Ajit Thakur, Gurujyot Singh and Vishnu Wardhan Induri are the others named in the first information report, which was registered on May 26.

During an interaction with media, the complainant alleged that none of the accused have been arrested so far.

The complainant remained unreachable after repeated phone calls.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jackky BhagnaniColston JulianKrishan KumarT-Seriesalleged rapeMolestationFIR
Next
Story

Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she's 'unemployed' due to COVID in quick chat with paps - Watch

Must Watch

PT8M50S

India: Negligence observed with 'unlock' in the states