close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani bags rights for desi version of Arabic song

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has acquired rights to create the Indian adaptation of the Arabic song, "Mi Gna" by Armenian-American DJ Super Sako.

Jackky Bhagnani bags rights for desi version of Arabic song

Mumbai: Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has acquired rights to create the Indian adaptation of the Arabic song, "Mi Gna" by Armenian-American DJ Super Sako.

"Super Sako's voice and talent is inimitable and 'Mi Gna' is a song that had me hooked to it from the moment I heard it. Meeting him in Los Angeles was the universe conspiring to making this collaboration happen. I'm very excited to be working with him," said Jackky.

This is for his music label Jjust Music.

Super Sako is looking forward to collaborating with the label. "When I met Jackky in Los Angeles, his vision for music and his openness to creating new experiences inspired me and I knew at that instant that he would be the best person to create the Indian adaptation of my song," he said.

The original version had released in 2016 and was a chartbuster.

The new version of the track will be joining the list of other songs like "Prada" and "Choodiyan" released under Jackky's label.

Tags:
Jackky BhagnaniPradaChoodiyan
Next
Story

You're world's best brother: Ayushmann Khurrana to Aparshakti Khurana on his birthday

Must Watch

PT38M23S

Watch Debate: Muslim Board is disturbing the atmosphere on Ayodhya?