Jackky Bhagnani Shares Heartfelt Note As His 'Love' Rakul Preet Singh Clocks 10 Years In Industry

New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has made a mark for herself in the Hindi film industry. Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Venkatadri Express' is still loved by the audiences and was amongst the successful films of the year 2013. Even after ten years of release, the film is still the favorite of the audiences and the performance of Rakul is still fresh in their mind.

Sharing the poster of the film on social media, Rakul Preet wrote, "Ten years of A very special film that gave me a life I always dreamt of thankyou to the team of venkatadri express and the telugu people for giving me so much love @sundeepkishan @merlapaka."

Recently, Jackky Bhagnani took to his social media to share a heartfelt note for his lady love! He posted a picture of the poster of the movie, and wrote, “Happy 10-year milestone in the Telugu film industry, love! Your journey has been a breathtaking reel of talent, hard work, and countless proud moments. Here's to the girl who lights up the screen and my world. Your dedication is inspiring, and your success, well, it was inevitable. Here's to a decade of achievements, growth, and the incredible actress and woman you've become.”

In the realm of the Indian Entertainment Industry, several prominent names hold a distinctive place in the audience's hearts. Rakul is one such name in the world of entertainment who needs no introduction, having worked across all the prominent industries, the leading lady has established herself as one of the most successful Pan India actresses in the nation. The leading lady has completed ten years in the telugu industry today. Her Indian-telugu romantic film 'Venkatadri Express' through which she marked her entry in the industry is a special film for the leading.

Meanwhile, continuing her cinematic journey Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in two biggest Pan India films, Ayalaan and Indian 2 respectively