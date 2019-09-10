Jackky Bhagnani teams up with Dytto for festive song

Mumbai: Actor Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust Music has roped in international dancer Dytto for a new festive song titled "Choodiyan".

Sung by Dev Negi and choreographed by Mudassar Khan, "Choodiyan" is a peppy number.

"I am honoured that Jackky thought of me for this wonderful song. The whole team has been working so hard, it has been a heart-warming experience.

"It comes as a huge compliment to me to be able to perform on 'Choodiyan' and be part of the festivities in India", said Dytto, popular for her robotic dance moves to the song "Barbie girl".

Jackky added: "When we were planning to create 'Choodiyan', we knew that the expectations would be monumental and we wanted to make sure we satisfy the audiences' appetite. Dytto's talent is unbelievable and we wanted to tap into it for this song."

Jjust Music had earlier unveiled songs, including the hit "Prada", featuring actress Alia Bhatt.