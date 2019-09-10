close

Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani teams up with Dytto for festive song

Sung by Dev Negi and choreographed by Mudassar Khan, "Choodiyan" is a peppy number.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust Music has roped in international dancer Dytto for a new festive song titled "Choodiyan".

"I am honoured that Jackky thought of me for this wonderful song. The whole team has been working so hard, it has been a heart-warming experience.

"It comes as a huge compliment to me to be able to perform on 'Choodiyan' and be part of the festivities in India", said Dytto, popular for her robotic dance moves to the song "Barbie girl".

Jackky added: "When we were planning to create 'Choodiyan', we knew that the expectations would be monumental and we wanted to make sure we satisfy the audiences' appetite. Dytto's talent is unbelievable and we wanted to tap into it for this song."

Jjust Music had earlier unveiled songs, including the hit "Prada", featuring actress Alia Bhatt.

 

Jackky BhagnaniDyttofestive songChoodiyan
