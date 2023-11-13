New Delhi: Fans and their love for celebs has no bounds. Recently, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani was left stunned with what a fan did for him. In awe of the actor-producer, a fan took a haircut of Jackky Bhagnani's face.

The actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has given immensely intriguing, captivating, and engaging cinema to Indian cinema. This has made the audience love him and due to this, he enjoys a huge fan base across the nation. An example of fans love for him was witnessed when a fan got his hair cut done in the shape of Jackky's face. Check Pic:

Jackky took to his social media and shared a picture of a fan in which it is visible that a fan made a haircut with Jackky's face. Overwhelmed after watching such a beautiful gesture of the fan, the actor-producer wrote the caption, "Thank You."

Jackky has always treated the audience with some amazing content. He is a producer with a sheer and an exact understanding of audience tastes and preferences. Moreover, ahead on the work front, Jackky is all set to redefine action with one of the most anticipated action films, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.