Jackky Bhagnani's House Lit Up Ahead Of His Wedding With Rakul Preet Singh, Actress Arrives For Dhol Night: Watch

In the now-viral video, Rakul was seen arriving at Jackky’s house with her family. This video has taken over social media and fans are excited. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 10:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in Goa soon. The pre-wedding extravaganzas have begun and Rakul's entry for her dhol night at Jackky's place has gone viral. Groom-To-Be Jackky Bhagnani's house lit up for the big day, Rakul reached his house for their 'Dhol Night.' 

In the now-viral video, Rakul was seen arriving at Jackky’s house with her family. This video has taken over social media and fans are excited. 

According to the sources, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will tie the knot on February 21 in Goa in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple had originally planned a destination wedding overseas but post Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities within India, the couple changed the location.

Also, Goa was the place where it all started and their romance flourished. "Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be absolutely serene," quoted Pinkvilla. 

Talking about Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, the duo has been together for a while now. Jackky is a producer of some much-awaited films such as Mission Raniganj, Ganapath Part 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and so on. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, Ayalaan and Indian 2. 

