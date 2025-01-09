Jacqueline Fernandez Calls 'Yimmy Yimmy' One Of Her Favourite Song, Recalls 20-Hour Shoots In Freezing Temperatures

New Delhi: Jacqueliene Fernandez recently revealed in an interview what went into making the viral hit 'Yimmy Yimmy.' Talking about the song, the actress shared , “I’m very picky about the songs I choose, but, when Yimmy Yimmy was presented to me, I knew I could do justice to it. Shreya Ghoshal has done wonders with the lyrics and Tayc is such an incredible artist – he makes really soulful music. The choreography was done by Shazia Piyush, and it was not something I was really used to doing but I pushed myself and it worked out really well.”

She further added, “We shot in freezing temperatures and had 20-hour shoot days – it was harrowing but we all knew it would be worth the effort.” The result? A captivating performance that has struck a chord with audiences across the globe proving why she is Undisputed Queen of Music Hits.Jacqueliene proudly called it, “one of my favorite songs to date.”

The vibrant energy of the song, paired with Shreya Ghoshal’s soulful lyrics, Tayc’s artistry, and Jacqueline’s electrifying moves, has turned Yimmy Yimmy into a viral sensation. With 16 million views and countless recreations on Instagram Reels, it’s become an unforgettable highlight in her repertoire.

While the world grooves to Yimmy Yimmy, Jacqueline is gearing up for her next big release. She will soon be seen in Fateh alongside Sonu Sood, set to hit theatres on January 10. With an exciting lineup of projects, including 'Housefull 5', 'Welcome to the Jungle', and 'G.O.A.T.,' fans eagerly await her performances in these highly anticipated films.