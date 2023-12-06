trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695877
Jaideep Ahlawat Applauds Bobby Deol For His Performance In 'Animal,' Manifests On Working Together

Ahlawat's warm wishes and hopeful anticipation provide a glimpse into the camaraderie shared among Bollywood talents, leaving fans intrigued about potential future collaborations between these two talented actors. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 01:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Jaideep Ahlawat recently took to Instagram to express his joy after meeting Bobby Deol. In a heartfelt post, Ahlawat congratulated Deol on his latest project, Animal, emphasizing his excitement for the film. The actor went on to manifest a future collaboration, expressing his eagerness to work together soon. 

"It was so wonderful to meet you finally Paaji. Animal ki liye Bahut Bahut Mubarak ho Aapko. And I also manifest that we work together very soon. Love & Regards Paaji @iambobbydeol"

