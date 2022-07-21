Jane Fonda reveals why sex gets better with age for women!

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jane Fonda believes sex gets better for women as they get older. Having been married three times in her life to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner, the Hollywood legend shared that as ladies mature, they get more confident to tell their lovers exactly want they want when they are getting physical between the sheets, and that leads to more satisfying lovemaking, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Women, I think, tend to get better because they lose their fear of saying what they need, the 84-year-old actress shared when appearing on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live' radio show. She added: "We waste way too much time not wanting to say, 'Wait a minute, hold, hold it, hold it. No, no, no. Slow down. And a little to the left'."

The 'Grace and Frankie' star went on to point out: "We don't wanna do that...But when we get older, it's like, 'No, I know what I want. Give me what I want'."

During the chat, Jane and host Andy Cohen, who became a second time father to daughter Lucy three months ago, also talked about parenting.

She told the 54-year-old host, who also has a son, the best way he can develop a close relationship from the "get-go" with his little girl which will then lead to a lifetime of trust.

The mother of three stated: "If she sees you as a parent who can be totally present and listen from your heart, then she will always come to you when she has problems. You'll be the person she goes to, to get answers."

Prior to her chat with Andy, Fonda talked to ET's Rachel Smith about embracing getting older.

"I know this sounds strange, but it's great to get older. I mean, obviously it beats the alternative, which is to die," she said.

"It's so hard to be young," she added.

"I mean, it's always been hard to be young - it's even more hard now... It's all like, 'Who am I supposed to be? What am I supposed to do? What kind of a job am I supposed to have? Where am I supposed to go with my life? Why am I even here? Who should be my friends?'"