Janelle Monae recovering after mercury poisoning

New York: Actor-singer Janelle Monae has revealed that she is recovering from mercury poisoning after she started following a pescatarian diet.

In an interview with The Cut, the singer said she grew ill after eating a pescatarian diet.

"I started feeling my mortality," Monae said. She, however, did not disclose any other details about the incident.

A pescatarian diet resembles a vegetarian diet but at the same time, it allows the person to consume fish and seafood.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people often get exposed to methylmercury when they eat fish or shellfish contaminated with it. Large amounts of methylmercury eaten over weeks to months can cause damage to the nervous system. 

 

