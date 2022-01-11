Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor recover from COVID, latter shares ordeal

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to reveal that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor have recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday (January 11). The star earlier did not disclose that she was tested positive for COVID. However, her half-siblings and cousin - Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram earlier to tell people that they have tested positive for novel Coronavirus. All of them have now tested COVID negative.

“Hey guys, so me and my sister tested positive for Covid 19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone,” share Janhvi on her Instagram Story.

On Monday (January 10), Janhvi shared a photo dump from her time spent in quarantine with sister Khushi Kapoor. In one photo, the ‘Dhadak’ actress can be seen having a thermometer in her mouth. She also shared photos of her painting, book readings and also a photo of her lying down in bed with Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi and Khushi’s father Boney Kapoor is protected from the virus as he was in Chennai and is still residing there right now.